Published On: Thu, Nov 17th, 2022

Sensex, Nifty decline amid weak global equities

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices ended lower on Thursday in line with weak global market trends.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 230.12 points or 0.37 per cent to settle at 61,750.60. During the day, it fell 337.45 points or 0.54 per cent to 61,643.27.

The broader NSE Nifty dipped 65.75 points or 0.36 per cent to end at 18,343.90.

From the Sensex pack, Titan, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti, HDFC, Dr Reddy’s, Bajaj Finserv, Infosys, and HDFC Bank were the major laggards.

Larsen & Toubro, Power Grid, ICICI Bank and Bharti Airtel were among the winners.

