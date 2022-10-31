Sensex, Nifty end over 1% higher on firm global market trends

Mumbai: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended over 1 per cent higher on Monday, logging their third day of gains amid firm global market trends and fresh foreign fund inflows.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rallied 786.74 points or 1.31 per cent to settle at 60,746.59. During the day, it jumped 826.85 points or 1.37 per cent to 60,786.70.

On similar lines, the broader NSE Nifty advanced 225.40 points or 1.27 per cent to end at 18,012.20.

From the Sensex pack, UltraTech Cement, Mahindra & Mahindra, HDFC, Sun Pharma, HDFC Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Bajaj Finserv and Bajaj Finance were the major winners.

Dr Reddy’s, NTPC and IndusInd Bank closed lower.