Sensex, Nifty fall for 3rd consecutive day

Mumbai: Market benchmarks fell for the third day running on Monday and ended nearly 1 per cent lower amid weak trend in global equities.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 518.64 points or 0.84 per cent to settle at 61,144.84. During the day, it tumbled 604.15 points or 0.97 per cent to 61,059.33.

The broader NSE Nifty fell 147.70 points or 0.81 per cent to end at 18,159.95.

From the Sensex pack, Reliance Industries, HDFC, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Wipro and Tata Steel were the major laggards.

Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, Hindustan Unilever and Power Grid were among the winners.