Sensex, Nifty rise as market starts week on positive note

New Delhi: Benchmark stock market indices closed higher on Monday, starting the week on a positive note, bringing some relief to Dalal Street investors.

The S&P BSE Sensex jumped 341.04 points to close at 74,169.95, while the NSE Nifty50 added 111.55 points to end at 22,508.75.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services said, “The national market experienced a positive trading session, driven by strong performance in the healthcare and financial sectors.”

“However, lower participation from domestic investors due to tariff-related uncertainties may cause the market to fluctuate within a range in the near term,” he added.

Pharma, financials, and auto sectors saw the most gains, while real estate and FMCG stocks lagged. Broader indices also moved up, adding around half a percent each.

“While the strength in banking and financial majors continues to support sentiment, the underperformance of other heavyweight sectors is limiting the upside. We maintain our view of focusing on stock selection based on relative strength amid consolidation and waiting for further clarity,” said Ajit Mishra SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Among the top gainers, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (DRREDDY) led the charge with a robust gain of 3.93%, closely followed by SBI Life Insurance which surged 3.89%. Bajaj Finserv demonstrated strong momentum, rising 3.74%, while retail major Trent climbed 2.54%, and Axis Bank added 2.36% to round out the top performers.

On the losing side, Wipro was the biggest decliner, falling 1.53%, followed by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) which dropped 1.13%. Hero MotoCorp (HEROMOTOCO) slipped 1.11%, while ITC declined 1.03%, and Nestle India (NESTLEIND) decreased by 0.96%.