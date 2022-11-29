Sensex, Nifty settle at fresh lifetime highs

Mumbai: The Sensex and Nifty ended at fresh lifetime peaks on Tuesday amid a largely firm trend in other Asian markets and continuous foreign fund inflows.

The 30-share BSE Sensex gained 177.04 points or 0.28 per cent to settle at 62,681.84, its fresh record closing high. During the day, it jumped 382.6 points or 0.61 per cent to its lifetime intra-day peak of 62,887.40.

The broader NSE Nifty advanced 55.30 points or 0.30 per cent to end at 18,618.05, its fresh record closing high.

“While the winning streak continued and key benchmarks scaled new highs, investors traded with caution in a slightly volatile market. There are worries about growing protests in China over the imposition of strict lockdowns, which markets fear could hurt the already slowing global economy.

“If the situation doesn’t improve, this could impact the market. But since India is in a slightly better position compared to other major economies, investors are willing to bet big on us,” Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd.

Among the Sensex pack, Hindustan Unilever, Sun Pharma, Nestle, Dr Reddy’s, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, Titan and HCL Technologies were the major winners.

IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Maruti, Power Grid and Larsen & Toubro were among the major laggards.