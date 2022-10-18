Sensex rallies for 3rd straight day to gain 550 points

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices rallied for the third day in a row on Tuesday amid firm global market trends and buying in index major Reliance Industries.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 549.62 points or 0.94 per cent to settle at 58,960.60. During the day, it zoomed 732.68 points or 1.25 per cent to 59,143.66.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty surged 175.15 points or 1.01 per cent to end at 17,486.95.

State Bank of India (SBI) was the biggest gainer in the Sensex pack, followed by ITC, Nestle, Bharti Airtel, IndusInd Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Reliance Industries and Larsen & Toubro.

HDFC, NTPC, HDFC Bank, Tech Mahindra and Sun Pharma were the laggards.