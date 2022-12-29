Sensex rebounds on fag-end buying; Airtel, banking stocks spurt

Mumbai: Equity benchmarks closed in the positive territory after trading lower for the most part of the session on Thursday on fag-end buying in telecom, banking and metal stocks amid the expiry of monthly derivative contracts.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 223.60 points or 0.37 per cent to settle at 61,133.88. During the day, it had declined 431.22 points or 0.70 per cent to 60,479.06.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty gained 68.50 points or 0.38 per cent to end at 18,191.

Bharti Airtel topped the Sensex gainers’ chart with a jump of 1.99 per cent, followed by SBI, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, Sun Pharma and ICICI Bank.

In contrast, Tata Motors, Titan, UltraTech Cement, Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finserv and Larsen & Toubro were the prominent laggards, shedding up to 1.41 per cent.

The market breadth was in favour of the bulls, with 19 advances and 11 declines.

“Markets shrugged off intra-day volatility as last hour buying helped key indices end in the green. Investors covered their positions on the last day of the December monthly expiry, fuelling an upsurge in metals, banking and oil & gas shares on hopes of a demand revival after China lifted COVID-related restrictions.

“But sideways movement will continue going ahead as recessionary fears in the West continue to loom large in view of more likely rate hikes and tempered growth going ahead,” said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd.

In the broader market, the BSE smallcap gauge climbed 0.22 per cent, while the midcap index dipped 0.09 per cent.

Among sectoral indices, oil and gas jumped 1.36 per cent, metal 1.14 per cent, energy 1.09 per cent, bankex 0.93 per cent, utilities 0.88 per cent and services gained 0.59 per cent.