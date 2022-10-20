Sensex rises as markets maintain winning run

Mumbai: Benchmark indices continued their rally for the fifth day in a row on Thursday amid fag-end recovery in equities triggered by buying in IT counters.

Bouncing back from its early fall, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 95.71 points or 0.16 per cent to settle at 59,202.90. During the day, it hit a high of 59,273.85 and a low of 58,791.28.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty ended 51.70 points or 0.30 per cent higher at 17,563.95.

From the Sensex pack, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, NTPC, PowerGrid, Bajaj Finserv, Nestle, Bharti Airtel, Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys were among the winners.

However, IndusInd Bank fell the most at 4.71 per cent, followed by Asian Paints, UltraTech Cement, HDFC Bank, Titan and Axis Bank.