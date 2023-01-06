Sensex sinks over 450 points to settle below 60,000

Mumbai: Benchmark stock market indices continued their downward spiral on Friday as both S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 ended sharply lower in a session marked by increased volatility.

The Sensex slipped 453 points or 0.75 per cent to settle at 59,900.37, while the Nifty shed nearly 130 points and fell below 17,900. It may be noted that both indexes ended lower for a third consecutive trading session, marking a negative start to the trade week of 2023.

IT and Finance stocks took the biggest knocks during today’s trading session, with TCS, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Tech Mahindra and Bajaj Finance down nearly 2 per cent.

A few stocks which gained were Mahindra & Mahindra, Reliance, Nestle, ITC and L&T. IDBI Bank was one of the few buzzing stocks of the day, settling at over 7.5 per cent at the end of today’s trading session.