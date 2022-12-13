Published On: Tue, Dec 13th, 2022

Sensex snaps two-day losing streak, jumps 403 points

Mumbai: Benchmark indices ended in the green on Tuesday after retail inflation dipped below the RBI’s upper tolerance level of 6 per cent for the first time in 11 months in November.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 402.73 points or 0.65 per cent to settle at 62,533.30. During the day, it jumped 437.35 points or 0.70 per cent to 62,567.92.

The broader NSE Nifty advanced 110.85 points or 0.60 per cent to end at 18,608.

From the Sensex pack, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tech Mahindra and Bajaj Finserv were among the biggest winners.

However, Nestle India, Tata Steel, Maruti and Titan were among the major laggards.

