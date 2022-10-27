Sensex up 212 points, metal stocks sparkle p

Mumbai: Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty settled on a positive note on Thursday, helped by buying in metal and realty stocks amid mixed global market trends.

The 30-share BSE benchmark climbed 212.88 points or 0.36 per cent to settle at 59,756.84. During the day, it jumped 415.98 points or 0.69 per cent to 59,959.94.

On similar lines, the broader NSE Nifty advanced 80.60 points or 0.46 per cent to end at 17,736.95.

In the Sensex pack, Tata Steel, Power Grid, Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel, Titan, Axis Bank, Dr Reddy’s and NTPC were among the major winners.

On the other hand, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Asian Paints, Tech Mahindra and Nestle were among the losers.