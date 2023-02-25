Setback for AAP as Delhi HC stays fresh re-election of MCD standing committee

New Delhi: In a major setback for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Delhi High Court on Saturday stayed the fresh re-election of the MCD standing committee. A notice has been issued to Dekhi Lieutenant General Vijay Kumar Saxena,

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi and the MCD. The court stayed the re-election of the MCD committee while hearing a petition filed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporators.

Petitioners have drawn the attention of this court to regulations 51 and 52 of the DMC Act, the Delhi HC said. The court further added that it perused the regulation and as per R 51 (clause 10, 11), it deals with the procedure to be followed by the mayor who is also the returning officer for conducting the elections.

“Prima facie it appears that the mayor is conducting the election on 27/2 without declaring the election result of 24/2 which is in violation of the DMC act rules,” the Delhi HC stated. The plea was filed by two BJP councillors, Shikha Roy and Kamaljeet Sehrawat, against Oberoi’s decision of declaring one vote invalid during the election of the MCD Standing Committee on Friday.

The counsel for the respondents contended that the election has not yet culminated and the returning officer has given a note detailing that the election process was vitiated due to the unruly behaviour of the members. The respondents’ counsel further added that the mayor did not get support from the member secretary and technical expert.

“It has been admitted that counting of votes has culminated and further duties cast on the members shall culminate into the final result,” the court stated. It further added, “This court prima facie finds that election has been conducted though result not declared yet.”

On Friday, the ruckus erupted in the MCD house as BJP and AAP members kicked and punched each other. The fight broke out after the Delhi Mayor stalled the recounting of votes for electing the members MCD Standing Committee. The BJP councillors opposed the re-election of the standing committee.