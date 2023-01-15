Severe cold wave conditions to continue over northwest India till Jan 18

New Delhi: Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions is likely to continue over northwest India till January 18. Fall in minimum temperatures is predicted by about two degree-Celsius over many parts of northwest and central India till January 17 and a gradual rise by three to five degree-Celsius between January 18 and 20.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), “Further fall in minimum temperatures by about 2°C very likely over many parts of Northwest & central India till 17th January and gradual rise by 3-5°C during 18th-20th January. Fall in minimum temperatures by 2-3°C very likely over East India till 17 and gradual rise by 2-3°C during 18th-20th January. No significant change in minimum temperatures very likely over Gujarat state by 17th and rise by 2-3°C thereafter.”

Meanwhile, cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are likely over many parts of Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi till January 17 and thereafter in isolated pockets on January 18.

Cold wave conditions in isolated pockets are also very likely over Himachal Pradesh between January 16 and 18 and over West Madhya Pradesh on Monday and Tuesday; over East Madhya Pradesh on January 17 and over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi and Rajasthan on January 19.

Ground Frost conditions are predicted in isolated places over Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan till January 18. Strong surface wind of 15-20 kmph is likely to prevail over some parts of the plains of northwest India on January 15 and 16.