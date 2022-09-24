Sex racket busted in Delhi’s Anand Vihar

New Delhi: With the arrest of two persons, Delhi Police on Saturday claimed to have busted a sex racket that was being operated from a spa located at Anand Vihar area in East Delhi district.

The police said that a tip-off was received regarding running of prostitution racket in the guise of spa & massage centre at NOW SPA, Karkardooma Community Centre Market, Anand Vihar, Shahdara after which a team was constituted.

“One decoy customer was sent to the said spa where he bargained and finally Rs 2,000 was charged for massage. Thereafter, they showed him some girls and told to choose any one among them for sex and he was then charged Rs 2,000 extra,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara), R Sathiyasundaram said.

The decoy customer then signalled the team by giving a missed call and a raid was conducted on the premises following which two people, including a woman, were nabbed. Accordingly, the police registered a case under sections 3/4/8 of the Immoral Traffic (prevention) Act 1956 and arrested the duo.

“The license of the spa was not produced by the manager. An application for sealing the premises will be moved to the court, concerned SDM & EDMC,” the official informed.