Shah Rukh Khan detained at Mumbai Airport over expensive luxury watches

Mumbai: Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan stopped at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport by the customs department. The incident took place on Friday night when the actor was barred from leaving the airport for expensive watches in the baggage of people accompanying King Khan.

However, reports suggest that the actor was allowed to leave the airport after paying the customs duty for the expensive watches. The actor had to pay Rs 6.83 lakh in customs duty.

Based on the reports, the expensive watches were found in the bags of people accompanying the actor when he and his entourage were exiting the terminal. The actor was returning after attending an event in Sharjah and had landed at the Terminal 3 of the airport on a private jet.

Shah Rukh Khan and his manager were allowed to leave the airport after completing the due process with the airport’s customs department. However, reports say that some of his entourage members were detained and allowed to leave the airport around morning.

The whole issue was based on six expensive watches found in the bags of people accompanying the superstar. Reports suggest that the combined worth of the watches was over Rs 18 lakh.

Shah Rukh Khan was in Sharjah to attend the International Book Fair 2022.

At the event, the actor was Global Icon of Cinema and Cultural Narrative Award for his work in international cinema and culture.