Shami says “lot of cricket left” after five-wicket haul for Bengal

India fast bowler Mohammed Shami reaffirmed his fitness and form with a five-wicket haul for Bengal, guiding them to a 144-run win over Gujarat in the second round of the Ranji Trophy at Eden Gardens on Tuesday.

Shami, 35, finished with figures of 5/38 in the second innings, securing his 13th five-wicket haul in first-class cricket for Bengal. He bowled 28.3 overs in the match and took eight wickets overall. With 15 wickets in four innings at an average of 10.46, he is currently the third-highest wicket-taker in the Ranji Trophy season.

Reflecting on his performance, Shami told ESPNcricinfo, “Coming out of a difficult phase and performing well gives a lot of satisfaction. I can clearly feel there’s still a lot of cricket left in me.”

Shami’s comments follow his omission from India’s recent tour of England and the home Test squad against West Indies. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar had cited lack of game time and fitness concerns. Responding to questions about selection, Shami said, “My job is to perform well. Wherever I get an opportunity, I’ll give my best. The rest is up to god.”

He dismissed suggestions that the Gujarat fixture was a comeback match, stating, “If you had said that last year, maybe it would have made sense. But yes, in terms of this match, what we did was a special comeback.”

With India set to host South Africa for two Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is, Shami stated he remains focused on matches ahead.

Bengal coach Laxmi Ratan Shukla praised Shami’s fitness and discipline. “There’s no question about his commitment. The entire world knows what Mohammed Shami is. He doesn’t need a certificate from anyone,” Shukla said.

However, Shukla indicated Shami’s workload will be monitored, adding, “We can’t make Shami play all seven matches, though he keeps saying he’s fit and wants to play every game.”