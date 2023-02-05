Shashi Tharoor calls Pervez Musharraf ‘real force for peace’

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Sunday called former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf ‘real force for peace’, drawing Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat’s ire. Shashi Tharoor shared a tweet to condole the death of the former Pakistan President, who passed away today at a Dubai hospital after prolonged illness.

“Pervez Musharraf, Former Pakistani President, Dies of Rare Disease”: Once an implacable foe of India, he became a real force for peace 2002-2007. I met him annually in those days at the @un &found him smart, engaging & clear in his strategic thinking. RIP,” Tharoor tweeted.

Reacting to his tweet, Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that he should read the history of Kargil War once again. For the unversed, it was Musharraf, the then Pakistani military general, who was responsible for the Kargil War back in 1999, where he backstabbed his government and sent Pakistani intruders into India.

Musharraf launched audacious military operations against India along the Mushkoh-Drass-Kargil-Batalik front in Jammu and Kashmir in March 1999, betraying the Lahore Declaration just a month after it was signed on February 21. The Lahore Declaration was a bilateral agreement and governance treaty between India and Pakistan.