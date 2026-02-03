Shiv Sena MP voices concerns over India-US trade agreement

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi raised concerns on Tuesday about the India-US trade agreement following Washington’s announcement that the deal would increase agricultural exports to India and that India would stop purchasing Russian oil. While she welcomed the reduction of tariffs on Indian goods to 18 per cent, Chaturvedi said the agreement was not a “win-win situation” for all parties involved.

She told ANI, “The US-India trade agreement was important. It had been stalled for so long, and India had become the country with the highest tariffs. They’ve now brought them down to 18 per cent, which I welcome. But the way we have brought tariffs and trade barriers down to zero. We agree to buy Venezuelan oil, stop buying Iranian oil, and stop buying Russian oil. Then, the trade barriers on agricultural goods have been removed from our markets. I will still wait for the details, but it is not what the Indians expected. What has come from Trump’s side doesn’t seem like a win-win situation at all.”

Congress MP Ujjwal Raman Singh questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi following US President Donald Trump’s announcement of tariff reductions. He noted the announcement came from Trump rather than an Indian government official and expressed concern about India’s sovereignty given Trump’s claim that India agreed to halt purchases of Russian oil.

He said, “We were forced. If the PM had announced it in Parliament… Trump’s announcement of the deal means that he had already decided that the agreement would happen only if India purchased oil from Venezuela. There has been a compromise with India’s interests. The Prime Minister and the BJP government have made the nation bow down, and we are paying the price. We are breaking away from the decades-old ties with Russia.”

“If oil is cheaper in Venezuela, Iran or Russia, we should have the autonomy to choose. We are not under somebody, but today, when the US President wants, he stops the war and makes us buy Venezuelan oil. This is like mortgaging India’s foreign policy,” Singh added.

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari also called on Prime Minister Modi to clarify the details of the deal in Parliament. Tiwari said, “Looking at recent events, it seems as if India’s capital has shifted from New Delhi to Washington, DC, and PM Modi has gone on a long vacation. We are learning about all of India’s decisions from Washington, DC, and its President Donald Trump, who is making the announcements. Prime Minister, your silence is troubling us. This is against the self-respect of the country, against its sovereignty, and against its glorious history. Take action and speak the truth; we want to hear it from you, in the Indian Parliament, and in the country’s capital, Delhi.”

On Monday, President Trump announced that the US and India “have agreed to a trade deal,” with Washington reducing the reciprocal tariff from 25 per cent to 18 per cent “out of friendship and respect” for PM Modi. Trump also claimed that PM Modi had agreed to “stop buying Russian oil” and to increase purchases from the US.

Following Trump’s social media post, PM Narendra Modi confirmed the deal on X, stating he was delighted that “Made in India products will now have a reduced tariff of 18 per cent.” He said, “Wonderful to speak with my dear friend President Trump today. Delighted that Made in India products will now have a reduced tariff of 18 per cent. Big thanks to President Trump on behalf of the 1.4 billion people of India for this wonderful announcement.”

PM Modi added, “President Trump’s leadership is vital for global peace, stability, and prosperity. India fully supports his efforts for peace.”