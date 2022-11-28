Shivpal Yadav’s security downgraded from ‘Z’ to ‘Y’ category

Lucknow: At a time when campaigning has intensified for the crucial Manpuri Lok Sabha byelection, the Uttar Pradesh government has downgraded the security provided to MLA and PSP chief Shivpal Yadav.

According to reports, Shivpal Yadav, who is the younger brother of later Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and uncle of party chief Akhilesh Yadav, will now be covered under the ‘Y’ category.

“MLA and PSP chief Shivpal Yadav’s security has been downgraded from the Z category to the Y category,” Security Department, Uttar Pradesh Police said in a statement.

The announcement comes days ahead of the Mainpuri Lok Sabha by-election which is due to be held on December 5 and the result will be declared on December 8.