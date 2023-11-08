Shubman Gill, Siraj No 1 ODI batter and bowler in ICC Rankings

New Delhi: Shubman Gill overtook Babar Azam to become the No.1 ODI batter in the world, while Mohammed Siraj reclaimed the No.1 ranking among ODI bowlers in the latest ICC rankings released on November 8, Wednesday.

Shubman Gill now has 830 rating points, while Babar Azam slipped to No.2 with 824 points. He also became the second fastest to the No.1 ranking in 41 innings. MS Dhoni remains the fastest to have got there in 38 innings.

Shubman is currently the leading run-scorer in ODIs and international cricket this year. He is also nearing the landmark of 2000 this year, thereby becoming the first batter to do so.

Shubman Gill is the leading run-scorer in one-day internationals in 2023, but he has not really been at his best in the ongoing World Cup. Gill has so far scored two half-centuries, including a classy 92 against Sri Lanka after missing India’s first two matches due to dengue.