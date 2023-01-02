Siddaramaiah slams Amit Shah over PFI case withdrawal allegations

Bengaluru: Karnataka Opposition leader Siddaramaiah on Saturday slammed Union Home Minister Amit Shah after the latter alleged Siddaramaiah’s government withdrew cases against 1,700 PFI members.

Shah, who is on a two-day visit to Karnataka, where elections for 224 Assembly seats are scheduled next year, said Siddaramaiah withdrew cases against the activists of the now-banned Popular Front of India (PFI) during his tenure as the chief minister.

“The Modi government banned the PFI and put all the anti-national elements behind bars,” the home minister said.

Reacting to Shah’s remarks, Siddaramaiah took to Twitter and said, “Hon’ble Home Minister Amit Shah should either prove his false allegation or apologise for what he said was false.”

“Karnataka has a BJP government. What stops Shah from looking at the government records to see which cases against PFI workers were withdrawn? Why just spew lies?,” an English translation of Siddaramaiah’s tweet from local language read.

The former Karnataka chief minister further said he would release documents about their understanding in the near future.