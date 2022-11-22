Six killed in clash over timber smuggling at Assam-Meghalaya border

Shillong: Six people, including a forest guard, were killed in a clash at the Assam-Meghalaya border on Tuesday morning after police intercepted a truck that was allegedly smuggling timber.

The Meghalaya government has suspended mobile internet services in seven districts for 48 hours following the incident.

According to reports, the truck was intercepted at the Meghalaya border in Moikrang in the West Karbi Anglong district by an Assam Forest Department team around 3 am. The truck tried to flee and a hot chase ensued. The forest guards eventually opened fired at the vehicle and punctured a tyre.

Three people — the truck driver, handyman and another person — were apprehended and brought by the forest guards to Jiriking. The forest guards informed the Zirikending police station about the incident, and asked for reinforcements.

A huge number of people from Meghalaya armed with ‘dao’ (dagger) and other weapons gathered at the spot around 5 am, sources said senior quoting police official. On reaching the location, the police team had to resort to firing in self defence, resulting in the death of six people including the forest guard.

The dead forest guard has been identified as Bidya Singh Lehte while another forest guard, Abhimanyu, was injured in the incident.

“A forest home guard and three persons of the Khasi community were killed in the incident. The situation is under control now,” a police official said.