Some people justify killing of innocents for self-interests: J&K LG

Jammu: J&K Lieutenant General Manoj Sinha on Friday alleged that several people are justifying the killings of innocent citizens in the Union Territory because of their self-interest.

“We are keeping an eye on elements trying to jeopardise communal harmony. Some people justify the killings of innocent citizens because of their self-interest,” L-G Sinha said while attending an event on Police Commemoration Day.

He also paid tribute to the martyrs at the Armed Police Complex in Zewan. He assured that strict action would be taken against anybody `jeopardising` the country`s integrity with their statements or actions. “If anybody jeopardises the nation`s integrity by their statements or acts then action will be taken against them under the purview of law,” L-G Sinha added.

Sinha`s remarks came days after Jammu and Kashmir`s National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah alleged that incidents of targeted killings by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir are not going to stop “until justice is served.”

“This will never stop until justice is served. Earlier they said such killings were happening due to Article 370, but it`s abrogated now, so why such killings haven`t stopped? Who`s responsible?” National Conference`s Farooq Abdullah said on October 17. Abdullah`s remarks were sharply criticised by the Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress.

Reacting to Farooq Abdullah`s remark, Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina on October 18 said that the NC chief should condemn Pakistan instead of calling for talks with the neighbouring country.