Spectacular display of India’s defence ability at Aero India 2023

Bengaluru: The 5-day mega event Aero India 2023 kickstarted on Monday with a bang after Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Bengaluru to inaugurate the grand ceremony.

The inaugural ceremony attended by PM and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh began with a flypast led by the IAF chief followed by seminars by the Indian Space Association and the Department of Ex-servicemen Welfare (DESW) and will also witness a CEOs roundtable and drinks and dinner.

Video emerged from the site showing a spectacular display of India’s defence as well as technical capabilities.

First, the chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari led the ‘Gurukul’ formation during the flypast. The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited’s indigenous fixed-wing trainer aircraft participated in the formation.

Along with other air shows, an India-made Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) ‘Prachand’ also performed aerobatic stunts during the inaugural ceremony.

Prachand, which is India’s first LCH manufactured in the country, boasts a lot of distinctive features including its ability to land and take off at a height of 5,000 metres (16,400 feet) along with damaging the enemy’s air defence activities and fire a variety of air-to-ground and air-to-air missiles.

More than 800 exhibitors from across the world are participating in the event. Some of the participants are Airbus, Boeing, Dassault Aviation, Lockheed Martin, Israel Aerospace Industry, BrahMos Aerospace, Army Aviation, HC Robotics, SAAB, Safran, Rolls Royce, Larsen & Toubro, Bharat Forge Limited, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), and BEML Limited.