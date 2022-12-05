Srinagar records season’s coldest night at minus 3.4 degree celsius

Srinagar: No signs of relief to the people of Kashmir and Ladakh from the Freezing temperature Srinagar recorded its coldest night of the season temperatures settled at minus 3.4°C.

A Srinagar-based meteorological department official said that the minimum temperature in Srinagar was 2.5°C below the normal which settled at minus 3.4°C. There was also heavy mist this morning which mainly affected traffic movements.

Gateway of Kashmir Qazigund recorded a low of minus 3.4 °C. In Pahalgam, the mercury settled at minus 4.4°C it was 1.1°C below normal. World famous ski resort Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 3.3°C It was 0.1°C above normal and In Kupwara town, the mercury settled at minus 2.7°C.

Similarly, In Ladakh, Leh recorded minus 10.6°C, Kargil minus 11.0°C and mercury in Drass, the world’s second coldest place settled at minus 11.9°C, the official said. The MET has already forecast light to moderate snowfall in Kashmir from December 9 to 10.

“A fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect J&K and adjoining areas from December 9. Under the influence of the system, there is a possibility of light snow over plains and lower reaches, and light to moderate snow over middle and higher reaches from 9th December (evening) to 10th December (evening) particularly over north, northwestern, central parts of Kashmir and South Kashmir,” the MeT official said.