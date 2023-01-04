Stone pelting at Vande Bharat Express: BJP attacks Mamata govt over ‘inaction’

North 24 Parganas (WB): BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday targeted the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government over the alleged inaction into the stone pelting incident at the newly-launched New Jalpaiguri–Howrah Vande Bharat Express.

“Vande Bharat Express which was inaugurated by PM Modi and was accepted by people gladly, has been attacked at Naxalbari. The stone pelting has been done by the same people who attacked the nation’s properties and set the trains on fire in the name of CAA protests,” said the BJP leader.

The train was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 30 while the passenger service commenced on January 1.

It may be noted that stones were pelted at the Vande Bharat Express train for two consecutive days. The windows of coach C3 and C6 of the train were damaged after stones were thrown at the train near the Phansidewa area in the Darjeeling district when the train was moving towards New Jalpaiguri on Tuesday.

On Monday night, stones were also pelted at the train in Malda district. The stones were pelted near Samsi Kumarganj of the Kathia Division of the Indian Railways.

Further targeting the TMC-led state government, Ghosh said, “It is the duty of the state administration to maintain the law and order situation in which they are failing miserably and is unable to arrest the perpetrators.”

“The people welcomed Mamata Banerjee with Jai Shree Ram slogans on the day of inauguration which infuriated her and may be this incident is happening again and again because of that which is why the administration is inactive,” he further stated.