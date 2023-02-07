Supreme Court dismisses plea against Victoria Gowri’s appointment as HC judge

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed the plea seeking to restrain lawyer Lekshmana Chandra Victoria Gowri from taking oath as an additional judge of the Madras High Court.

Three Madras HC lawyers – Anna Mathew, Sudha Ramalingam and D Nagasaila – filed the plea against Gowri over her alleged hate speeches against Muslims and Christians. The lawyers in the petition alleged that she has shown strong prejudice during her public speeches against citizens on the ground of their religious affiliation.

A two-judge bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Gavai refused to entertain the plea, saying there have been cases where people with political background have taken oath as a judge.

Senior advocate Raju Ramachandran, representing the three lawyers, said that the oath-taking judges should bear true faith in the Constitution and Gowri has been rendered unfit to take oath due to her “public utterances”.

The apex court said it cannot direct the Collegium to reconsider its recommendation relating to Victoria Gowri.

The SC said there is a difference between eligibility and suitability. Regarding suitability, court cannot go into it since the process will become unworkable. The court should not get into suitability otherwise the whole process will become haywire.

Meanwhile, Victoria Gowri was sworn in as the additional judge of the Madras High Court.