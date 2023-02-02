Supreme Court expresses dismay over no action against hate speeches

New Delhi: Expressing dismay over the lack of action against hate speeches despite its orders, the Supreme Court on Thursday said that it will be left “embarrassed again and again” if it is asked the give further directions to check such statements.

A bench comprising Justice KM Joseph, Justice Aniruddha Bose and Justice Hrishikesh Roy made the strong observation while agreeing to hear a lawyer’s plea seeking to prohibit an event by Hindu Jan Akrosh Morcha scheduled to be held on February 5 in Mumbai.

The bench said that the Supreme Court should not be asked to pass an order on an “event to event” basis.

“We are with you on this, but understand that the Supreme Court cannot be triggered every time there is a rally notified. We have already passed an order which is clear enough. Just imagine rallies happening all across the country. Every time there will be an application before the Supreme Court. How can that be feasible?” the SC said.

“You ask us to be embarrassed again and again by getting an order. We have passed so many orders yet nobody is taking action,” it observed.

The bench agreed to hear the plea on Friday subject to instructions and approval from Chief Justice DY Chandrachud on the administrative side.

The lawyer submitted that a similar rally was organised a few days ago which saw the participation of 10,000 people and allegedly gave a call to boycott Muslim communities economically and socially.

Following the continuous request of the lawyer, the court asked her to serve a copy of the application to the counsel for Maharashtra. “Serve a copy on the State, we will list it tomorrow subject to orders of the CJI. Only this case, not the entire batch,” the bench said.

Last year, the Delhi High Court directed the Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand governments to take stern action against hate speeches, and observed that the Constitution of India envisages a secular nation. The high court had also warned that any delay on the part of the administration in taking action on this “very serious issue” would invite the court’s contempt.