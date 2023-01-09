Supreme Court gives go ahead to BJP’s Gujarat and Uttarakhand UCC panels

New Delhi: In a big boost to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Panels, the Supreme Court on Monday junked a PIL challenging the constitution of a committee to examine the feasibility of implementing UCC in Uttarakhand. The apex court noted that states have the power to do so.

The CJI said that the Constitution of committees set up by Gujarat and Uttarakhand to frame UCC is challenge here. Article 162 indicates that executive power of states extends to what legislature permits it to like make rules pertaining to divorce, inheritance, maintenance etc.

“Extent of executive power of State Subject to the provisions of this Constitution, the executive power of a State shall extend to the matters with respect to which the Legislature of the State has power to make laws “, the bench said refusing to admit the plea filed by an advocate Anoop Baranwal.

Centre had earlier told SC decision to draft UCC lay with parliament. CJI Chandrachud had agreed and said it is the domain of the parliament. Centre told SC Law Commission will be soon asked to resume the exercise to examine feasibility. Today, the petitioner who challenged state panels said only parliament has the power to draft. Every assembly cannot pass separately.

In its affidavit, Centre had said that citizens belonging to different religions and denominations following different property and matrimonial laws an affront on nation’s unity. It said that UCC divests personal law, adding that court cannot direct drafting of UCC as it is a policy matter.

Uniform Civil Code (UCC) means that all people irrespective of the region or religion they belong to will be under one set of civil laws. These laws include the Hindu Marriage Act, Hindu Succession Act, Indian Christian Marriages Act, Indian Divorce Act, Parsi Marriage and Divorce Act. Currently, different religions have different personal laws.

Implementation of a Uniform Civil Code was one of the major pre-poll promises made by the Pushkar Singh Dhami government in the run-up to the Uttarakhand assembly polls held last year.