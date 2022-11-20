Suryakumar’s knock is one of the best I’ve seen in NZ: Ross Taylor

New Delhi: Former batter Ross Taylor said that Suryakumar Yadav’s knock in the second T20I on Sunday is one of the best he has seen on New Zealand soil.In the secnd T20 on Sunday, Yadav scored an unbeaten 51-ball 111 with the help of 11 fours and seven sixes.

On the back of his knock, India beat the Black Caps by 65 runs at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui and took an unassailable 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

“It was an unbelievable innings. The way he started, the way he hits gaps; I have seen a lot of good innings in New Zealand by McCullum, Guptill, Munro, but that would have to be up there with the best T20 hundreds I have seen on these shores in the history of the game,” Taylor was quoted as saying to ESPncricinfo.

Taylor reckoned that the 32-year-old Suryakumar has a lot of skills and uses them in his shot-making.

“He takes calculated risks; the inside-out shot over cover against spinners is such a low-risk shot. I think he had a little bit of luck when he tried to ramp Ferguson, but other than that, I don’t think he really gave him a chance. New Zealand brought up the fielders and he backed himself to hit over them,” he stated.

“He doesn’t try and over-hit the ball, try and muscle it over there; there’s still a lot of skill and he played really good cricketing shots,” Taylor added.

The Mumbai-born Suryakumar got to his half-century off 32 balls after he stepped on the gas to pummel the Black Caps’ bowlers.