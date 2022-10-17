Suvendu Adhikari hits out at Mamata Banerjee for politicking over Sourav Ganguly issue

New Delhi: Leader of opposition in West Bengal Assembly, BJP leader Subvendu Adhikari on Monday asked CM Mamata Banerjee to first replace Shah Rukh Khan and make Sourav Ganguly state’s brand ambassador after second term as BCCI chief was denied to Ganguly.

Mamata even urged Prime Minister Modi to intervene and get Saurav Ganguly nominated for ICC presidential election.

Suvendiu Adhikari said that the BJP never indulges in politics, when it come to in sports and that was the reason why PM Modi stays out of these matters.

However, if Mamata Banerjee was so worried about Saurav Ganguly, she should make him state’s brand ambassador. said Adhikari.

“Remove Shah Rukh Khan & make Sourav Ganguly the brand ambassador of West Bengal. If you (Mamata Banerjee) are so worried about the Sourav Ganguly, make him brand ambassador of WB. Don’t do politics in sports. PM Modi stays out of these thing,” said Suvendu Adhikari.

It may be mentioned ere that Adhikari’s advice to Mamata Banerjee came after she expressed shock over denial of second term as BCCI president to former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly.

Banerjee, while talking to reporters at the Kolkata airport before leaving for a trip to north Bengal, also said she would urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene so that Ganguly is allowed to contest the elections for ICC chief.

“Sourav has proved himself to be an able administrator, and I am shocked at his removal from the BCCI president’s post. This was injustice meted out to him,” she said.