Suvendu Adhikari meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and briefed him about the teacher recruitment scam and other issues.

He also urged the home minister Shah to implement CAA at the earliest.

The meeting took place at Shah’s office in Parliament and lasted for 45 minutes. Adhikari briefed the home minister about the political situation in West Bengal, ongoing investigation in teacher recruitment scam and other issues.

After the meeting, Adhikari tweeted: “It’s an honour for me to meet Hon’ble Union Home Minister Amit Shah Ji for 45 minutes at his office in Parliament. I briefed him how WB Govt is completely mired in corrupt activities such as the Teachers recruitment scam. Also requested him to implement CAA at the earliest.”