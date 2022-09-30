Suvendu Adhikari writes to Sitharaman, accuses Bengal govt of diverting funds

Kolkata: In a letter to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, accused the state government of diverting Central funds under different development projects.

In the letter, dated September 29 and dispatched on Friday, Adhikari alleged that before the introduction of the public finance management system, the state government had remitted all Central funds to the wage and means head of the consolidated fund.

“The transactions of that particular head have to be thoroughly enquired into. The enquiry must be conducted through officers, who are not likely to be influenced by the state government officials,” reads the letter.

Adhikari also alleged that the state government opened its state nodal account of public finance management with ICICI Bank, ignoring West Bengal Finance Secretary Manoj Pant’s preference for a public sector bank on this count.

The main irregularities alleged by the Leader of Opposition include withdrawal of a major portion of the funds received under different Central sponsored schemes and depositing the same in the state emergency relief fund and spending the money along with the accrued interest in other purposes.

He also mentioned that the state government is delaying the sub-allocation of funds to different departments which is even of six months.

“As a result, accounting of schemes gets jeopardised and subsequently utilization certificates cannot be generated on time. Whereas the calculation gets erroneous because it has been tampered with in the first place, due to intentional delayed deposit.

“So, the whole ‘hue and cry’ that the Central Government doesn’t pay in time is totally false and a politically motivated narrative, uttered time and again to reap benefits,” Adhikari further writes in the letter.

He further said that if transactions of these accounts are thoroughly scrutinized evidence of irregularities would be traced.

“So, it is my earnest request to you to kindly consider these grave charges with seriousness and kindly take appropriate steps so that the malpractices come to an end and no one can malign the Central government unnecessarily.”