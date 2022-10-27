T20 World Cup 2022: Zimbabwe stuns Pakistan in a nail biting finish

Perth: Pakistan-born Sikandar Raza starred for Zimbabwe with a fantastic 3-wicket-haul as Pakistan suffered a shocking 1-run defeat to Zimbabwe in a Super 12 match in Perth on Thursday.

Pakistan’s T20 World Cup campaign is in shambles after a last-ball defeat to arch-rivals India in their opening match on Sunday.

Pakistan restricted Zimbabwe to a modest 130/8 at Perth but could manage to score only 129/8 in reply.

Pakistan’s chase got off to a terrible start, with the world’s top-ranked T20 batsman, Mohammed Rizwan, returning to the dugout for 14 after chopping a delivery from two-meter-tall Blessing Muzarabani (1-18) onto his stumps.

Shaan Masood was left to steady the ship with a composed 44, frequently exploiting the large outfield to run twos. However, Raza used his off-spin to further restrict the Asian side, stumping Masood off a wide.

Earlier in the day, Mohammad Wasim Jr recorded his best T20 World Cup figures as he and spinner Shadab Khan helped Pakistan restrict Zimbabwe to a modest 130 for 8 in their match on Thursday.