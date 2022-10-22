T20 World Cup: Conway stars as NZ beat Australia by 89 runs

New Delhi: T20 cup holders Australia were beaten by New Zealand by 89 runs to get off to a winning start in the Super-12 stage of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup on Saturday.

Opener Devon Conway was the star of the match as the Kiwis registered their first T20I win on Australian soil.

After winning the toss, Australia captain Aaron Finch decided to field first. Opener Finn Allen and Devon Conway got the Kiwis off to a flying start. The two openers came out all guns blazing and struck a quick-fire 50-run partnership. The two were scoring at a healthy run-rate before Josh Hazelwood cleaned up Allen to claim Australia’s first wicket in the fifth over. Allen departed after scoring 42 runs in just 16 balls at a strike rate of 262.50.

Captain Kane Williamson then came out to partner Conway, who looked in great touch. Conway went on to complete his half-century as the two batters stuck around for a 69-run stand. Australia spinner Adam Zampa then caught and bowled Williamson in the 13th over, who departed after scoring 23 runs in as many balls. Glen Phillips was then next batter in but couldn’t make much difference and was caught and bowled by Hazelwood, who claimed his second wicket of the day.

Came in James Neesham next and provided a final flourish for the Kiwis. He and Conway struck a 48-run stand as New Zealand finished with 200 for 3 on the board after 20 overs. Conway closely missed out on a T20 World Cup century, remaining unbeaten on 92.

In the second innings, pacer Tim Southee provided New Zealand the start they wanted by getting rid of David Warner in the second over. Spinner Mitchell Santner added another wicket for the Kiwis, as he dismissed Aaron Finch for just 13 runs in 11 balls. Mitchell Marsh looked comfortable but couldn’t take his innings deep with Southee striking again to claim his second wicket of the day.

Marcus Stoinis couldn’t make much impact and departed for the pavilion after being dismissed by Santner. Hard-hitting Tim David was the next to fall as Santner picked up his third wicket. Pacer Lokie Fergusen picked his first wicket in the form of the dangerous Mathew Wade, who nicked the ball to the wicket-keeper. Glen Maxwell tried to up the ante but spin bowler Ish Sodhi cleaned him up in the 14th over. Trent Boult then got rid of the tail-enders as

Australia were bowled out for 111 in 17.1 overs, losing the match by 89 runs.