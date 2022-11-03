Targeting earlier governments, PM Modi says, ‘Possibility of scams is ending’

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches a new Complaint Management System portal of the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) in India’s capital.

While launching the portal, he stated that if the public grievance system is audited, corruption can be attacked from the root. He added that the possibility of scams and corruption is decreasing in his government. “There has been a healthy grievance redressal system for the public in various government departments. But if we move a step ahead, and ensure the audit of the public grievance system, we can reach up to the very base of corruption and attack it from the very core,” he said. Modi cited three paths the government is adopting to fill the gap between demand and supply.

“There have been two big reasons that have stopped the people from moving forward and ending corruption. One is a lack of facilities and the other is unnecessary pressure from the government. The dearth of facilities and opportunities was made to be present for a long time. For the last eight years, we have been working to change the system created by scarcity and pressure. We are trying to fill the gap between demand and supply,” he said.

PM Modi states, “For this, we have chosen three paths- Modern technology, the goal of saturation of basic facilities and the path to Atmanirbharta (self-reliance). Due to Direct Benefit Transfer, over Rs 2 lakh crores have been saved from going into the wrong hands.”

The Prime Minister stated that since the implementation of DBT, the scope of scams has also decreased and that there is a need to ensure the prompt resolution of disciplinary proceedings related to corruption. “The scope for scams has also ended, with the emphasis we are putting on self-reliance in the defence sector today. We need to ensure the disciplinary proceedings related to corruption are finished quickly, on a mission mode,” he said. PM Modi stated that there is a need to change the Amrit Kaal tradition, noting that the legacy of corruption and exploitation was passed down even after the country’s independence.

“The public’s growing trust in the government also increases their own self-confidence. The problem was that the governments lost the people`s trust, but also lagged behind in trusting the people. The legacy that we got of corruption, exploitation, and control over resources, since the times of British rule, was unfortunately propagated. The country has borne the brunt of it. But we have to change this tradition that has been going on for decades completely during the Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal,” he said.

