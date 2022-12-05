Teenager arrested for raping 5-year-old girl in Palghar

Palghar: A 19-year-old teenager has been arrested in Palghar district in Maharashtra for allegedly raping his 5-year-old neighbour, a police official said on Monday.

The accused, from Vanjarwada, took the girl to his house at around 2:30 pm on Sunday and raped her, after which he threatened to kill her if she revealed the ordeal to anyone, the Boisar police station official said.

“After she confided in her mother, the latter filed a complaint. The 19-year-old boy has been charged with rape and other offences under Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act provisions,” the official said.