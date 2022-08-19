Tej Pratap’s brother-in-law attends official meeting, BJP slams Nitish govt

Patna: Tej Pratap Yadav, the new environment and forest minister of Bihar, landed into controversy after Shailesh Kumar, the brother-in-law, attended an official meeting on Thursday evening.

Following the meeting, a photograph was circulated in the social media on Friday and BJP leaders targetted Nitish Kumar government for taking the dynastic politics forward in Bihar.

Shailesh Kumar is the husband of Lalu Prasad Yadav’s eldest daughter and Rajya Sabha MP Misa Bharti. He was sitting alongside Tej Pratap Yadav and other officials of environment and forest department.

“RJD is basically a family based political party. Its leaders used to do all kinds of political drama by pointing out castes and religions only to save and promote the family. Tej Pratap Yadav takes his brother-in-law Shailesh Ji in an official meeting. I appreciated the efforts of Tej Pratap Yadav for including Shailesh Ji in the meeting. The RJD family believes that Shailesh Ji is the most knowledgeable and understanding person in the Lalu Prasad family,” said Nikhil Anand, the national general secretary of OBC wing of BJP.

Anand also wants Tej Pratap Yadav or leaders of RJD to reply on Shailesh Kumar attending the official meeting.

BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi also attacked Tej Pratap Yadav and chief minister Nitish Kumar.

“Tej Pratap Yadav has been hitting the headlines for the last 3 years and he did the same during the first meeting of the pollution department meeting which comes under the environment ministry. During the meeting, Shailesh Kumar was not only present in the meeting but also addressing it. We can see such a working style in the government. It is basically the working style of Lalu Prasad Yadav. I want to ask CM Nitish Kumar to clarify how Shailesh Kumar was allowed in an official meeting. Why did officials not object to him going into the meeting,” Modi said.