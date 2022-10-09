Tejashwi calls CBI chargsheet ‘drama’, says will continue till 2024 LS polls

New Delhi: Bihar deputy CM and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday reacted to the CBI’s charge sheet against his father Lalu Prasad Yadav and other family members in connection with the alleged land-for-jobs scam by alleging that the constitutional institutions were being constantly “misused”.

He also said that such “drama” would carry on till 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Dubbing it a mere “procedure”, the deputy chief minister of Bihar said that such things happen when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) “loses”.

“Now the Mahagathbandhan led by Nitish Kumar has been formed, the BJP is nowhere, there are bypolls in two places so the charge sheet had to come. What is the big deal,” he said.

“A charge sheet was filed against me also. There is nothing in that. Till constitutional institutions are misused, such cases will be there,” he said.

“The CBI and the ED are there in the other case, in this case only CBI is there, now the ED will also come, it will investigate and file a charge sheet. Even kids will tell you that till the 2024 polls, this drama will continue,” he added.

Earlier on Friday, the CBI filed a charge sheet against former railway minister Lalu Prasad, his wife Rabri Devi, and 14 others in connection with alleged appointments made in Railways in return for land parcels gifted or sold to his family.