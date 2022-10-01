Tejashwi Yadav dismisses fellow RJD men speculations of he becoming CM

Patna: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav said that he was not in a hurry to occupy the CM’s chair in the state and advised his party leaders to refrain from speaking on the issue.

The Deputy Chief Minister was reacting to RJD state president Jagadanand Singh’s recent statement in Delhi that Tejashwi will become the chief minister by next year> This appeared to have irked some leaders in the JD(U).

“I have no personal ambition nor am I in a hurry. Supporters tend to go overboard but this is not the time when we should be thinking who will be the CM in the future,” Yadav told reporters on Friday.

“We must remain focused on dislodging from power Fascist forces represented by the BJP. We have accomplished that in Bihar. The same needs to be achieved nationally,” he said.

Asserting that Nitish Kumar is the chief minister and the leader of the multi-party Mahagathbandhan, Yadav said that the JD(U) leader too wants to defeat the BJP without wanting anything for himself in return.

Jagadanand Singh had said on Thursday that Nitish Kumar will devote himself to national politics by 2023 when Yadav will take over as his successor.

JD(U) parliamentary board chief Upendra Kushwaha took a dig at Singh, likening the veteran RJD leader to an “aging father who is desperate to marry off his children some way or the other”.