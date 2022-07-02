Telangana CM KCR launches scathing attack on PM Modi

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday came down heavily on the BJP government at the Centre led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing it of killing democracy and federal system in the country.

He also alleged that the Centre is letting loose repression on those raising their voice against him.

Hours before Modi’s arrival in Hyderabad to attend BJP’s national executive meeting, Rao launched a bitter attack on him and dared him to answer his questions at the BJP public meeting scheduled in the city on Sunday.

KCR, as Rao is popularly known, was addressing a meeting organised by his Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) after welcoming Yashwant Sinha, who is joint candidate of opposition parties for Presidential elections.

“Definitely a change will come. There were several Prime Ministers before you. People gave them the opportunity and they played their role,” KCR said.

KCR also alleged that the Modi is busy toppling state governments.

“So far you have toppled nine governments,” he said.

On a statement by a Union minister that BJP can topple the government in Telangana too as it did in Maharashtra, KCR said he is waiting for it.

“We are waiting for it, so that we could become free and topple you in Delhi,” he said.

KCR also slammed the Centre for its coal import policy. He questioned the need for importing coal when India has sufficient coal stocks for 100 years. He alleged that to benefit his corporate friends, the Prime Minister is importing coal and forcing states to use 10 per cent of the imported coal.

The Chief Minister also said the Telangana government has refused to buy imported coal. He pointed out that the price of imported coal is Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 per tonne against Rs 4,000 per tonne price of domestic coal.

KCR said India is facing humiliation at the international level due to the policies adopted by the Centre to create division among people and spread hate.

He also wanted to know the results of the ‘Make in India’ campaign, claiming that the investors are pulling out their investments from the country.

The TRS leader also asked when will India become a $5 trillion economy if it grows at its current pace.

KCR claimed that while the Centre merely coined a slogan, neighbouring China showed the results on the ground. China, which once had lower growth than India, has become a $16 trillion economy while India is still at $3.1 trillion, he said.

“In China, there is less talk and more action, therefore the outcome is its pacing economy. Here all talk, no work, so no outcome,” he said.

“Make in India is a big lie. People are losing their jobs and labourers are on the road,” KCR added.