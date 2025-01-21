Temple priest’s wife stabbed to death in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: A 30-year-old woman was murdered on Tuesday, inside her home in Venjaramoodu area of Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

The victim, identified as Athira, was the wife of a priest working at a nearby temple and is survived by her eight-year-old son, the police said.

After receiving information, authorities rushed to the scene and discovered Athira’s body with a deep cut on her neck. “The attacker stabbed her on the side of the neck and then dragged the knife, severing her jugular vein,” an officer from the Kadinamkulam police station said.

They were informed of the incident at around 11.30 am, though the murder is believed to have occurred shortly after her husband left for the temple at 5 am.

Police suspect that a young man from Ernakulam, whom Athira had befriended through a social media platform, may be responsible for the crime.

Investigators revealed that the two had been in contact for some time and that the man had visited her house after her husband left for work. After committing the crime, the suspect reportedly fled on Athira’s scooter.

The absence of CCTV cameras in the vicinity has complicated efforts to trace the attacker. Authorities are intensively investigating the case to locate and apprehend the suspect.