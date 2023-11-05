Tendulkar congrats Kohli for equaling ODI centuries record

Kolkata: Legendary India batter Sachin Tendulkar congratulated Virat Kohli for equaling his ODI centuries record, saying he hopes Kohli breaks his record in the next few days.

Kohli hit a record-equaling 49th ODI century against South Africa in the ongoing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

Tendulkar took to social media platform Instragram to post a congratulatory message for Kohli, saying he hopes Kohli breaks his record in the coming days. Kohli scored an unbeaten 101 off 121 balls, hitting 10 boundaries against South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Interestingly, Kohli went level with Tendulkar’s ODI centuries record on his 35th birthday.

“Well played Virat. It took me 365 days to go from 49 to 50 earlier this year. I hope you go from 49 to 50 and break my record in the next few days. Congratulations!!,” Tendulkar posted on Instagram.

While Kohli went level with Tendulkar’s ODI centuries record, he still remains 21 tons behind the former India captain in terms of international hundreds (100). Kohli hit his 79th international century against South Africa.

With this knock, Kohli also became India’s leading run-getter in the ongoing World Cup. India is currently leading the World Cup 2023 points table and if they go on to win the tournament for the third time in their history, Kohli would become one of two Indians to win the competition twice. From the current 15-member squad, only Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin remain from the team that won the World Cup in 2011.