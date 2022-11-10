Terror funding, recruitment module busted in J&K’s Kupwara, six arrested

Srinagar: In a major success against the perpetrators of terrorism in Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Police along with Army busted a deep-rooted terror funding and recruitment module running in North Kashmir.

SSP Kupwara Yougal Manhas said, “after receiving multiple inputs regarding an individual namely Bilal Ahmed Dar hailing from the Cheerkote area of Kupwara district, a joint operation was launched by the Army and Kupwara police to nab the individual from the general area of Nutnussa and Lolab localities in Kupwara. “After his arrest during thorough interrogation, he revealed that he along with five other people from different parts of North Kashmir were running a terror funding racket under the garb of a fake NGO called “Islahi Falahi Relief Trust” (IFRT) which claimed to provide monetary assistance to poor and needy families”, the SSP added.

SSP said he was actively involved in coordinating the funding for terror activities and aiding recruitment by organizing “Ijtema” meetings in different villages where he along with other members of the NGO would try and lure young people into Anti-National activities.

“Bilal also revealed the names of other accomplices including ‘Wahid Ahmed Bhatt’ from Kachloo, Langet, and Javed Ahmed Najar from Singhpora, Baramulla and three individuals namely Mushtaq Ahmed Najar of Brath Sopore and Bashir Ahmed Mir from Mundji area of Sopore”, SSP Manhas said.

“Another individual namely ‘Zubair Ahmed Dar’ from Cheerkote, who is Bilal’s cousin, was also actively involved in the module. The module was being coordinated by Pakistan-based handlers to aid the operations of “Tehreek-e-ul Mujahideen Jammu & Kashmir” (TuMJK) in North Kashmir,” he further added.

SSP Manhas said the modus operandi of the group was to go to different villages and conduct events and gatherings under the garb of the NGO and would collect money by asking for charity and scout for potential soft targets as recruits. The accounts in the NGO’s name were being used to launder money for the ‘TuMJK’. The group was also responsible for sticking Anti-national posters around the 15th of August and during the visit of the Union Home Minister of India to Baramullah.

During the investigation, Bilal specifically also admitted to hoisting a Pakistani flag inside Markazi Jamia Masjid Kupwara on the 14th of August on the instructions of his Pakistani handlers.

The group was also actively collecting Explosive materials which is known to be used in IEDs. Bilal and his associates were receiving instructions from across the border from Dr Shah Sab Manzoor Shah, Gen Abdullah named Ghulam Rasool Shah of Hyhama Kupwara, who is a Pakistan-based terrorist handler, Tariq Peer named Mohd Sultan Peer of Sulkoot Kupwara also a Pakistan based terrorist handler, Yousaf Baloch, Osama, Qureshi and one Hamza Mishtaq. Wahid Ahmed Bhatt Tauheed’ was the mastermind behind the recruitment and terror funding module.

A huge quantity of arms, ammunition, the raw material to prepare IED and incriminating material has also been recovered from all the apprehended individuals. Five pistols, Ten Magazines, 49 pistol ammunition, Two grenades and one IED have been seized.