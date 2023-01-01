Terrorist snatch rifle from CRPF jawan on duty in Pulwama

Srinagar: A search operation was launched near Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama after the weapon of a CRPF jawan on duty was snatched by a suspected terrorist. The extremist immediately fled the spot after taking the weapon away from the jawan forcefully. The CRPF confirmed the incident and added that the personnel was not hurt in the incident. He is a resident of Pulwama district, the force added.

The jawan was part of a CRPF team on patrol duty near the Rajpora area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district. The jawan was armed with an AK-47 assault rifle when he was ambushed, and the militant managed to get away with the automatic rifle.

The suspect was later identified and detained with the assistance of family, ADGP Kashmir confirmed. The Jammu & Kashmir police brought back Irfan Bashir Ganie aka Soba Ganie, aged about 25 years along with the AK-47 rifle which he snatched from CRPF personnel.

Soon, more security personnel reached the spot and cordoned off the area. Units of the Indian Army, Special Operations Group (SOG) Pulwama and CRPF are on the group conducting search operations to retrieve the weapon and arrest the terrorist at the earliest.

Meanwhile, the security forces confirmed that 172 terrorists, including 42 foreigners, were eliminated in Kashmir in 2022. Quoting ADGP Kashmir Mr Vijay Kumar (IPS), Police on Saturday tweeted that Security Forces conducted 93 successful encounters in Kashmir and killed 172 terrorists.

Out of 172 terrorists, 108 belonged to Lashkar-e-Taiba and its frontal organization TRF. Both these terror outfits carried civilian target killings in Valley in 2022 and posed a severe challenge to security forces.