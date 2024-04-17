Terrorists kill non-local in J&K’s Anantnag

Srinagar: Terrorists fired upon two non-locals, killing one, in Bijbehara area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Wednesday evening.

A top police officer said that terrorists this evening fired upon non-locals from close range.

The deceased has been identified as Raja Shah son of Shankar Shah, a resident of Bihar.

Shah was shifted to a nearby hospital in a critical condition but succumbed on the way to the hospital.

Meanwhile, the whole area has been cordoned off, and a search operation has been launched to track the attackers.