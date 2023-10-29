Terrorists open fire at police inspector in Srinagar’s Eidgah

Srinagar: Terrorists fired at a police officer on Sunday here, injuring the official critically.

The incident happened when Inspector Masroor Ahmad Wani was playing cricket with local boys at the Eidgah ground, the officials of the Kashmir Zone Police said.

A pistol was used by the terrorists to carry out the crime, they added.

“Terrorists fired upon & injured Inspector Masroor Ahmad near Eidgah, Srinagar. He was immediately shifted to hospital for treatment. Preliminary investigation reveals that a pistol was used in this terror crime. Area cordoned off, case registered,” Kashmir Zone Police said in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter).

According to the police sources, The Resistance Front (TRF), a Lashkar-backed terrorist organisation, has claimed responsibility for the attack.

CCTV has been scanned to get more details about the attackers, sources said.

Two terrorists, identified as Momin and Basit Dar of Lashkar, are active in the area, they added.

Meanhwhile, medical sources at the hospital said that the injured inspector of police, Masroor Ahmad was in critical condition following his admission.

The administration beefed up the security after the terror attack incident.