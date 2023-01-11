Three Armymen die after falling into a deep gorge in J&K’s Kupwara

Srinagar: In a tragic incident, three Indian Army personnel died after they slipped and fell into a deep gorge in Machhal Sector of north Kashmir’s Kupwara. All three of them belonged to 14th Battalion of the Dogra Regiment.

According to the Army, the incident took place after a vehicle carrying one Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and two Other Ranks (OR) officers fell into a deep gorge after skidding off the snow-laden track.

“A routine operational task was undertaken on 10 Jan 2023 at about 5:30 PM in Machhal Sector, along a narrow winter track. While moving towards the forward post, snow along the narrow track broke, leading to slipping of one JCO and two Jawaans into a deep gorge,” Army said in a statement.

Naib Subedar Parshotam Kumar, Havildar Amrik Singh and Sepoy Amit Sharma lost their lives after they slipped into a deep gorge in Machhal Sector of Kupwara.

“During a regular op task in forward area, a party of 01 JCO & 02 OR slipped into a deep gorge, when snow on the track gave way. Mortal remains of all the three bravehearts have been retrieved,” Chinar Corps said on Thursday.

The Army said, “The mortal remains of the three bravehearts will be taken for last rites to their respective native places, where they would be laid to rest with full military honours. In this hour of grief, the Indian Army stands in solidarity with the bereaved families and remains committed to their dignity and wellbeing.”