Three killed in collision on East Godavari railway bridge

A collision on the Kovvur railway bridge in East Godavari district, Andhra Pradesh, resulted in the deaths of three individuals on Tuesday morning. The accident involved a high-speed motorcycle carrying three men and an oncoming scooty.

Kovvur Inspector Viswam stated the motorcycle was travelling towards Rajahmundry when it collided head-on with the scooty. The force of the impact caused the deaths of all three men on the motorcycle as well as the rider of the scooty at the scene. A fourth person sustained injuries and is currently receiving medical treatment.

The police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident. Additional information is awaited.

Last week, a serious accident was narrowly avoided on the Rajahmundry National Highway near Diwan Cheruvu Junction when three buses carrying students collided while attempting to avoid cows that suddenly crossed the road.

Inspector Umar reported that the buses were carrying 109 students. Although around 20 students sustained minor injuries, police confirmed all the students were safe.

The buses were transporting students from Telangana returning from a tour of Araku on January 17. The incident occurred when cows unexpectedly crossed the highway, causing the lead bus to brake suddenly. This led to the following bus colliding with the rear of the first, resulting in a chain collision involving three buses.

No students received serious injuries, but approximately 20 were treated for minor injuries at the scene. The bus drivers, however, were injured and have been admitted to Rajahmundry Government Hospital. Police responded promptly, regulating traffic on this busy highway section. Investigations remain ongoing.