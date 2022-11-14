Tihar jail Superintendent suspended for VIP treatment to Satyendar Jain

New Delhi: Superintendent of Tihar jail has been suspended for alleged involvement in providing special treatment to Satyendar Jain who is a minister in Aam Aadmi Party and is imprisoned in a money laundering case.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) claimed in court last week that Jain was receiving preferential treatment inside Tihar Jail.

On the other hand, Arvind Kejriwal as well as Satyendra Jain has been named by conman Sukesh Chandrashekar for the polygraph test that he will be taking. He wants both of them to take the test too.

“Jail Superintendent of Tihar Jail no. 7, Ajit Kumar, DANICS, has been suspended. He has prima facie been found to have committed irregularities that warrant an inquiry,” an official in the Delhi Government’s prison department said. He said that the aforementioned action was initiated as Jain was allegedly receiving special treatment in jail.

BJP National Spokesperson, Shehzad took to Twitter and said, “So it was true! VVIP treatment was given to Satyendra Jain inside Tihar Jail including massage! Those who came to power in the name of Aam Admi were giving VVIP treatment to tainted ministers who are in jail who were using their official position to extort money!”

The ED made the submission before Special Judge Vikas Dhull as it was wrapping up its arguments in opposition to Jain’s plea in the money laundering case. “Unknown persons were giving massages and foot massages to Jain, even beyond curfew hours. He was given special food,” S V Raju, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) representing the ED, stated.

The ASG provided the court with CCTV images and claimed that most of the time Jain was either in a hospital or in jail enjoying various facilities.